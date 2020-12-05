Aperio Group LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in O-I Glass by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on OI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UFS lowered O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

