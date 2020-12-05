Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,600 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after buying an additional 273,914 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGTA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

MGTA stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $359.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

