Aperio Group LLC Trims Stock Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 190,489 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 55.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. Research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNET. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

