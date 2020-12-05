Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 40.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 109,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $431,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

In related news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $445,009. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLAY opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

