Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zendesk by 12.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Zendesk by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $6,139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,095,743.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $41,546.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,515 shares of company stock valued at $14,985,748. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $139.17.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

