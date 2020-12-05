Eric B. Paley Sells 1,500 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,243,117.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $903.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.43, a PEG ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $721.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.00. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $912.01.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,546,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 200,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 128,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

