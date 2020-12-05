TheStreet Upgrades People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,791,000 after buying an additional 3,062,042 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after buying an additional 4,391,343 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,957,000 after purchasing an additional 736,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 162,287 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after buying an additional 193,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.