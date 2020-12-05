Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Shelton Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,267 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.8% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $117,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 280,234 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,484 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.47. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

