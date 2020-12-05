SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 49,836 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,836 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $62,177.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,535 shares of company stock worth $132,918. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BXMT opened at $28.60 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

