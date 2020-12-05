32,503 Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 124.6% in the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 9,949,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,523,000 after buying an additional 5,520,699 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 837.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,502,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,339,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,144 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 5,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,297 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,022,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Bank of America raised Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

