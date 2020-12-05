Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 46,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

STC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

