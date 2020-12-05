SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Robert Half International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

RHI stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $67.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

