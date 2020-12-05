Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Ennis worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis by 2.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ennis by 168.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ennis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

