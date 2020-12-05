SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,202 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

