Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 97.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 182,407 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,171,000 after acquiring an additional 250,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,083 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Twitter by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,300 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 183.9% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Twitter by 120.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,598,000 after buying an additional 1,231,738 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $68,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,168 shares of company stock worth $14,449,838. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.