SG Americas Securities LLC Has $239,000 Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,929 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Schneider National by 11.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 370.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

