SG Americas Securities LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 124.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 23.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 77.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

In other news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $1,728,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

