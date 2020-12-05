SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 54,058 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,058 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Textron by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Textron by 41.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 56,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE:TXT opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.