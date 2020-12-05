SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 41,596 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,596 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBOC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

IBOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

IBOC stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

