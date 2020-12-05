SG Americas Securities LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

