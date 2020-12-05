SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,761 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 71.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,252,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 941,325 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,262,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 647,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

TRN stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,486.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

