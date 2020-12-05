SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTSC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in MTS Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MTS Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities started coverage on MTS Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of MTS Systems stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.04 million, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. MTS Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

