Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 41.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 212,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 47.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLT has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $554,295.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

