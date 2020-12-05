SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,307 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Qualys by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Qualys by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,970.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,138 shares of company stock worth $18,896,753 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.