SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,424 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PRO opened at $44.34 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. PROS’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $90,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,401.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

