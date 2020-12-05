Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

NYSE SBH opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

