SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 66,508 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,508 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIX. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIX opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $126.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

