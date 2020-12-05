SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 168,365 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,966,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 3,546,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 348.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,628,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,048 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,559,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after purchasing an additional 848,092 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 531,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

