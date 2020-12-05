SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 260.7% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,914.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $166,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,214.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,847 shares of company stock worth $1,118,403. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 1.08. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

