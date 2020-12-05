SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 26,887 First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,887 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,654,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 23.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.21.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

