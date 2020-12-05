SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Golden Star Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSS. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter.

GSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million.

Golden Star Resources Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

