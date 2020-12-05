SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,332,000 after purchasing an additional 226,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,749,000 after buying an additional 54,718 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Crown by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after buying an additional 2,248,500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,438,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 94,351.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $803,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

Crown stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.