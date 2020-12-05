SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,082 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.93.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $115.62.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

