Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 399.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 116.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

TCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Taubman Centers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $42.89 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of -0.07.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $130.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.