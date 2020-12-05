SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,346,000 after purchasing an additional 680,205 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after acquiring an additional 504,506 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,056,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,376,000 after acquiring an additional 297,018 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 2,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 296,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 284,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock opened at $182.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.91 and its 200 day moving average is $170.53. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globant in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

