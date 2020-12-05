Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,678,975 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Genesis Energy by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $7.51 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $920.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.96 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

