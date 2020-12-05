Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Copa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 84,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Copa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 264.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.66. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPA. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Copa in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

