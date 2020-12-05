The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Timken by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 in the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

