SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,100 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,783,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Teck Resources by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,582,000 after purchasing an additional 886,529 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,636,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after buying an additional 814,900 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 79.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,765,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 781,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0382 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

