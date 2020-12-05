V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stake Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of V.F. by 72.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $89.15 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.77, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Cowen increased their price objective on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

