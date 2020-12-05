SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $113.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.