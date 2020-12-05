SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $420.44 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $435.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $408.02 and a 200 day moving average of $364.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $15,188,600. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.50.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

