SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $268,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,721 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SAP by 16.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in SAP by 10.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SAP by 22.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $124.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.36. The company has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.77.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

