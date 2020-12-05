EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 958.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $74.31.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

