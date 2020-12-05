SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,305 QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.72.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,609.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $55.27.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $483.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.50 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

