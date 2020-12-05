SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,123 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aramark by 21.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Aramark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

