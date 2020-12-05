SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.26.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $322,122.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,221,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,879,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,800 shares of company stock worth $5,210,716. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.18, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.