SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 197,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $170.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.07. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.62.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

