The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 611 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 67.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fabrinet by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FN opened at $69.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

