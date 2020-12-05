The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of ExlService worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in ExlService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ExlService by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 4,758 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $400,100.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,233.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,999,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,574 shares of company stock worth $4,217,674. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXLS opened at $84.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.